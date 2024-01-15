BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in Buncombe County after an employee was found entrapped in a local car wash.

The Weaverville Police Department responded to ZIPS Car Wash at 1 Gill Road Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m. with the fire department and EMS following a report of a traumatic injury at the location.

Upon arrival, first responders located the employee entrapped in equipment located within the car wash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the employee as 26-year-old Carolina Franks, of Buncombe County.

The North Carolina Department of Labor OSHA division is the leading agency in the death investigation.