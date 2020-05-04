Women dressed as nurses steal packages off porches

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Police in Washington State are looking for two women dressed as healthcare workers taking packages from homes.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, the women can be seen on surveillance video wearing scrubs and what appears to be a lanyard with an identification badge.

One is seen wearing gloves as she takes a package off the front porch of a home.

Police say they don’t believe these women are real nurses.

The agency shared the images on Saturday hoping someone can help identify the suspects.

