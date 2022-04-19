BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after a woman’s stabbing death was allegedly streamed on Facebook.

Baton Rouge Police found Janice David’s naked body was found tied to the steering wheel of the vehicle, which appeared to have been set on fire. She was reportedly choked, beaten and stabbed during the 15-minute-long Facebook Live video.

Someone who saw the video of the attack on a Facebook Live feed notified Facebook, which in turn contacted authorities, according to the reports.

Authorities arrested Earl Lee Johnson, 35, on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder.

The investigation led to the arrest of Earl Lee Johnson, Jr, 35, of Baton Rouge just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer prior to police suspecting he was involved in the murder.

Johnson, Jr. has since been charged with first degree murder. During a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest, police said Johnson and David had been on a dayslong “drug binge” before he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed her.

“Apparently they were involved in some drug usage together for a couple of days and the end result — as everyone has seen on Facebook Live — is a very gruesome, very evil act,” police spokesperson L’Jean McKneely said.

The investigation remains open at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.