(WFLA) — A Michigan woman had a stroke of luck after winning a million-dollar Powerball prize from her very first time playing the game.

The Michigan Lottery said Joni Thompson, 54, of Stanwood got her first Powerball ticket from the Country Corner Supermarket in her hometown.

“I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase a ticket after seeing the jackpot was over $1 billion,” Thompson said. “After the drawing, I saw a social media post about a $1 million prize being won in Mecosta County, so went to the Lottery site to write down the winning numbers and then checked my ticket.”

As it turned out, her ticket matched all five white balls from the Nov. 8 drawing, just missing the $2.04 billion jackpot by the Powerball.

“When I realized I‘d matched five numbers and was the big winner, I started hyperventilating, screaming, and crying!” she said. “I had my son scan my ticket on his Lottery app to make sure I was reading it right. It’s hard to describe what it feels like to win $1 million; I am still speechless!”

Thompson claimed her prize, which she said she’ll use to build her business before putting the rest into savings.