Woman who didn’t like sandwich accused of attacking restaurant employee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – Security video from a California sandwich shop shows a woman going nuts after she was refused a refund.

The restaurant’s owners say that’s because she ate half the meal before complaining about it.

“We were just shocked because over a sandwich? I don’t know why she had to end up doing that,” Analiza Alandy, the wife of Philly Cheese Steaks owner Luis Addison Alandy, said.

Stockton police say the woman started arguing with an employee over the quality of a sandwich she had bought.

“Our policy is if you have a complaint like if we made a mistake, either way, we will gladly replace it. But, we need the sandwich back to replace the whole sandwich,” Alandy said.

Security cameras captured the woman trashing the store and violently throwing chairs at the owner.

Luis Addison Alandy told CBS13 that the customer stated that the sandwiches she ordered weren’t fresh and demanded a full refund.

“The two sandwiches are already eaten in half of each and the fries already half of each,” Alandy said.

“When we said no after a while [of] going back and forth they just lashed out,” Robert Hernandez, an employee, said.

At one point the woman even grabbed a wooden broom from the owner as he tried to fend her off.

“That’s our first time. It really scared us,” Alandy said.

“I froze like a deer in the headlights,” Hernandez said.

The woman eventually left, but officers later arrested her at her home.

“Overall I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt,” Hernandez said.

Police have identified the woman as 44-year-old Monique Collins. Collins is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.