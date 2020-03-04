Live Now
SUPER TUESDAY ELECTION COVERAGE & ANALYSIS

Woman who didn’t like sandwich accused of attacking restaurant employee

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – Security video from a California sandwich shop shows a woman going nuts after she was refused a refund.

The restaurant’s owners say that’s because she ate half the meal before complaining about it.

“We were just shocked because over a sandwich? I don’t know why she had to end up doing that,” Analiza Alandy, the wife of Philly Cheese Steaks owner Luis Addison Alandy, said.

Stockton police say the woman started arguing with an employee over the quality of a sandwich she had bought.

“Our policy is if you have a complaint like if we made a mistake, either way, we will gladly replace it. But, we need the sandwich back to replace the whole sandwich,” Alandy said.

Security cameras captured the woman trashing the store and violently throwing chairs at the owner.

Luis Addison Alandy told CBS13 that the customer stated that the sandwiches she ordered weren’t fresh and demanded a full refund.

“The two sandwiches are already eaten in half of each and the fries already half of each,” Alandy said.

“When we said no after a while [of] going back and forth they just lashed out,” Robert Hernandez, an employee, said.

At one point the woman even grabbed a wooden broom from the owner as he tried to fend her off.

“That’s our first time. It really scared us,” Alandy said.

“I froze like a deer in the headlights,” Hernandez said.

The woman eventually left, but officers later arrested her at her home.

“Overall I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt,” Hernandez said.

Police have identified the woman as 44-year-old Monique Collins. Collins is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay"

coronavirus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus supplies"

costco water limit

Thumbnail for the video titled "costco water limit"

Funeral arrangements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral arrangements"

As the coronavirus spreads, Polk business owners ask for card-only transactions

Thumbnail for the video titled "As the coronavirus spreads, Polk business owners ask for card-only transactions"

Tampa Bay area hospitals want coronavirus testing labs on site 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area hospitals want coronavirus testing labs on site 2"

Myth vs. Fact: The coronavirus disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myth vs. Fact: The coronavirus disease"

Governor DeSantis tours laboratory to be used for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis tours laboratory to be used for coronavirus testing"

Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss