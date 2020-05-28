Woman tells police she “has COVID-19,” spits at officer to “infect him so he dies”

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following her driving while intoxicated arrest, a New York woman told officers she “has COVID-19” and spit at an officer to “infect him so he dies,” police say.

According to Orchard Park Police, they got a call reporting 26-year-old Amanda Korczynski could not keep her car in its lane.

Police quickly found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers say Korczynski showed signs of intoxication and failed numerous sobriety tests.

She spat and screamed at the officer while riding in the patrol car on the way to the station.

Officers say she also kicked the cage of the patrol car and refused to give a breath test.

Police charged Korczynski with attempted assault, DWI, refusal to take a breath test, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and driving left of center.

They released her on appearance tickets.

Korczynski’s next scheduled appearance is in July.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: