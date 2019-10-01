Woman taunts lion after climbing over safety barrier at New York zoo

NEW YORK (NBC/WFLA) – A video has gone viral of a woman who climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo’s African lion exhibit over the weekend, according to the zoo and video of the encounter that was posted online.

The woman in the video appears to taunt and dance in front of the lion. As the lion continues to stare at the woman.

Officials at the Bronx Zoo tell NBC New York its staff got a report that someone had climbed over the barrier on Saturday.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff, and animals safe,” the zoo told News 4 Tuesday. “We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Fortunately, the lion resisted the taunting and dance moves. Officials say this could’ve ended differently calling the act “A serious violation” and “Unlawful trespassing.”

It’s not clear if the woman was punished for the crime.