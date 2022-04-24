LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was able to survive for six days in a remote part of northern California by rationing yogurt cups and eating snow, according to local law enforcement.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Lonich, 48, and Sheena Gullett, 52, were been driving on dirt roads off Highway of 44 during harsh weather conditions when their vehicle became stuck in the snow after driving for several miles. The two spent a night in their vehicle, and the next morning, noticed their vehicle’s battery had died.

According to Lieutenant Dave Woginrich, the two attempted to walk back to Highway 44. Gullett, however, fell behind after the soles of her boots had worn out. The two were separated in the snow shortly after.

Lonich tried to find Gullett but the heavy snowfall prevented him from searching. Eventually, he found a shelter and started a campfire. After two days, he continued on in search of Highway 44. He ultimately hitched a ride into Susanville from a passerby.

Lonich then reported his experience to the sheriff’s office, telling them Gullett was possibly stranded in the forest with their vehicle.

Authorities said because Lonich was unfamiliar with the area and roads they traveled, it was hard for officials to narrow down a search area. Sheriff’s deputies, sergeants, detectives, and U.S. Forest Service personnel conducted ground searches.

When the weather cleared, California Highway Patrol flew a helicopter over the search area in coordination with the ground team. More searches from the air couldn’t be performed due to bad weather.

After several hours of searching Sunday, a sheriff’s sergeant located the vehicle. Gullett was found inside “very emotional, but physically okay.” Rescue crews said Gullet appeared to have no injuries and was sent to Bogard Ranger Station to be further evaluated by medical personnel.

Gullet survived for six days by rationing a six-pack of yogurt, eating one each day, while also eating snow since she had no water, the sheriff’s office said. She said she had seen the helicopter fly by earlier but was in a heavily wooded area so authorities were unable to see her.