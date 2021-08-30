Woman stuck in attic with her family as Ida batters Louisiana

(NBC News Channel) — A Louisiana woman says she has spent the night stuck in an attic as Ida continues to batter the state.

Tiffany Miller said she and her family retreated into their home’s attic when the weather conditions began to deteriorate.

“Hi Aubry, this is Tiffany Miller and I’m actually in my attic right now. I’m at (not audible) in LaPlace, Louisiana. We’ve been up here maybe for an hour of two,” she told a reporter.

She believes there may be 3 to 5 feet of water in the homes in her subdivision.

“Water came in I’m thinking from Highway 51 and it came in kinda quick so the only anything we could do is climb in the attic.”

Miller is hoping the wind will die down, saying she has no plans to leave the attic as the winds remain high.

She said the area needs multiple boats, believing there are more people stuck in their homes and in their attics.

Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday morning. It knocked out power to 1,082,955 across Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi. It is being blamed for at least one death in Louisiana. NBC News reports residents have been urged to evacuate after a levee failure in Alliance, about 20 miles southeast of New Orleans.