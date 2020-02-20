Woman struck and killed by Mardi Gras float during parade

Emergency personnel work the scene after a person was run over and killed by a float in the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A woman was struck and killed by a parade float in New Orleans as the city celebrated Mardi Gras.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, appeared to have tried to cross in between a tandem float when she tripped over its hitch and was run over, witnesses told news outlets. A tandem float has two sections that are connected in the middle.

The death happened Wednesday night during the Krewe of Nyx parade. Mardi Gras is Feb. 25, but the Fat Tuesday celebration is preceded by a week or more of parades and parties each year.

“On such a joyous night, this is obviously a tragic occurrence,” Nyx Captain Julie Lea said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Krewe of Nyx, along with the city of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved.”

The accident involved float 21, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference. The rest of the floats were not allowed to continue on the parade route and were diverted, he said.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, center, looks over the covered body on Magazine Street as medics work the scene where the woman was run over by a float during the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade in Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx is an all-female Carnival Krewe. It was “established to unite women of diverse backgrounds for fun, friendship, and the merriment of the Mardi Gras season,” according to its website.

