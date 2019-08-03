Woman spots snake in gas pump screen

GARDNER, Kan. (WFLA/CNN) – A woman’s pit stop at a Kansas gas station left her feeling creeped out after a snake slithered its way across a gas pump video screen.

The Minit Mart in Gardner is a convenient place to stop for Holly Malkames.

“Several times a week. I drive a lot,” she said.

This week her Mazda was running low, so she pulled up to one of the pumps. That’s when she noticed something in the touchscreen.

At first it looked like a piece of rubber molding.

“So, I thought maybe it had come loose,” Malkames said.

Then it started moving.

“Some of the stations will have those entertainment videos on there,” Malkames said. “I thought maybe it was one of those, kind of a trick.”

She realized it was instead a snake inside the screen.

“So, then it says, ‘Do you want a car wash?’ and I’m like … didn’t want to push the button,” she said.

Malkames said she decided to record the encounter, “mainly because I didn’t think anybody would believe me.”

She showed the video to the clerks inside and she finished filling up her car – carefully.

“I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump,” she said.

On Thursday, the gas station posted a picture of one of the clerks safely removing the garden snake, which had appeared larger inside the screen.

“I suppose that Plexiglas probably magnifies the size of the snake too,” Malkames said.

She’s glad the serpent is out of there, and she said it won’t keep her from coming back, although she’ll choose a different pump.

The snake didn’t seem to damage the gas pump at all. On Thursday it was open for business.