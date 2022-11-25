MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly shot at her ex-husband while he visited for Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 24, 2022, at 4:48 p.m., Monroe police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint.

Once at the scene, police learned that Domeca Larissa Williams, 36, of Monroe allowed her ex-husband to visit their children for Thanksgiving.

According to witnesses, Williams’ children voluntarily entered her ex-husband’s vehicle, and he began to drive to another parking lot.

As he began to drive away, Williams allegedly fired her handgun at the vehicle, striking the vehicle’s rear passenger tire with her children in the car.

Williams was located by authorities and placed under arrest. She was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and domestic abuse battery.