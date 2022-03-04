Woman sentenced to prison for police car fires in 2020 protest

In this photo provided by KUOW, a Seattle police car burns on May 30, 2020 in downtown Seattle, during protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Margaret Channon, of Tacoma, Wash., who lit the car on fire along with several other police vehicles during the protest, was sentenced Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to five years in prison. (Megan Farmer/KUOW via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman who torched five Seattle police cars during a tumultuous protest that heralded a summer of unrest after George Floyd’s murder in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Margaret Channon, 26, of Tacoma, used an aerosol can and a lighter as a makeshift flame-thrower to burn the unoccupied, parked police vehicles in downtown Seattle on May 30, soon after officers sprayed tear gas to disperse a massive crowd.

Channon apologized, acknowledging that the Black Lives Matter movement does not condone illegal acts and that as a white woman it was not her place to coopt the cause.