Woman safe after kidnapping caught on camera, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man was arrested Thursday in a case involving home surveillance video showing a man hitting and kicking his girlfriend as he dragged her into a car, police said.

The video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showed a woman running from a car and screaming for help outside a home before she was hit, kicked and dragged back to the car early Wednesday.

Police Captain Dennis O’Brien said the couple had been returning from a New Year’s party with their 1-year-old child.

O’Brien said the couple had been arguing in their car and at some point the car stopped in a neighborhood and the woman got out and sought help at the front door of a home where the surveillance camera was installed.

The homeowner who provided the video to police was not home at the time but received a notification via the surveillance system, watched the video and called police.

The woman could be heard on the video saying the name “Darnell,” which police linked to a tipster’s call received a few hours later about domestic violence involving someone with the same name. The tipster then saw the footage and confirmed it was the couple they had called about, police said.

O’Brien did not offer any additional details about what happened in the car before the woman fled, citing an ongoing investigation. He said the woman and child are safe and are being assisted by child protective services.

The woman’s identity wasn’t released but the statement said 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested and jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic battery.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Rodgers had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

