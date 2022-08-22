Woodmansee Park in Salem as seen on Google Street View, August 20, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police arrested a woman on murder charges Saturday after they say she struck and killed her ex-husband at Woodmansee Park in South Salem.

Branda Myshelle Myers, 29, of Salem, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision at Woodmansee Park at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. At the scene, they found a man dead.

The man was identified as Vince Edward Fouts, 38, of Salem.

Witnesses directed officers to Myers, who they said struck Fouts.

After questioning Myers, officers learned she used to be married to Fouts. The two were in a custody dispute and were attempting to resolve matters that morning at the park. An argument between the two escalated and police said Myers used her vehicle to run over Fouts several times.

Myers was lodged at the Marion County Jail last Saturday night and is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The park was closed during the investigation.