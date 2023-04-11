LAKE O’THE PINES, Texas (WFLA) — A Texas woman was found alive days after her disappearance when a fisherman found her inside an underwater jeep.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said they got a call from a fisherman on Lake o’ the Pines Friday morning.

The fisherman said he found a black jeep in 40 feet of water away from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

Deputies and a wrecker service arrived at the lake to remove the vehicle, but as they started to get ready, they realized that there was a living person still inside.

With the combined efforts of the deputies, wrecker service, and the fisherman who first spotted the vehicle, the woman was pulled out of the water safely, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the woman was reported missing out of Longview, Texas. KHOU reported she had been missing since April 5 before she was found.