(WFLA) — Authorities in Texas arrested a man after he kidnapped a woman he met on Bumble and held her captive for days in late December.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said Zachary Mills, 21, held the woman captive on Dec. 24 after she arrived at his home.

According to CNN, a criminal complaint stated that the defendant met the victim on Bumble, picked her up and took her to his apartment. The victim alleged that Mills tried to have sex with her, but when she rejected her, he attacked her and wouldn’t let her leave.

Authorities said for days, Mills hurt her to the point of serious bodily injury, left her without food and water, and sexually assaulted her multiple times. CNN reported that the court document said the victim had brusing to both eyes, bite marks, and bruises all over her body.

The victim managed to escape on Dec. 29 and got help from a neighbor after Mills left to go to his father’s house, the document said. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The day after the victim escaped, deputies executed a search warrant Mills’ apartment and had him arrested on a charge of first degree aggravated kidnapping.

He has since bonded out of the Harris County Jail. CNN reported that he has been placed on a 24-hour curfew and cannot come within 200 feet of the victim’s home, workplace, and school as part of his bond conditions.