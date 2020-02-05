Breaking News
Not guilty: President Trump acquitted on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

Woman indicted on cruelty charges after 100 dead cats found in her freezer

National

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who animal control says had more than 100 dead cats in a freezer at her home last year is now facing 24 criminal charges.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Lisa Hokaj-Ross was indicted Monday on 24 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Previously, she was only facing court action in reference to the forfeiture of animals that were in her home, the spokeswoman said.

Virginia Beach Animal Control responded to Hokaj-Ross’ home on Spindle Crossing in Virginia Beach on March 18 for a report about a possible cat-hoarding case, animal control authorities said at the time.

A supervisor said there were a “large number” of animals in the home, some alive and some dead.

The smell of cat urine was so strong officers were forced to wear masks when going in.

Officers pulled out 24 live cats, and found 100-plus dead cats in the freezer. Animal control believed some of the living cats were wild and untamed — possibly feral.

Animal control said they had been to the house years before on a similar call.

In 2015, Hokaj-Ross was found guilty of breaking into animal control to free caged cats, according to officials at the time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student

Thumbnail for the video titled "School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student"

Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case"

Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus"

Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme"

Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case"

Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan"

DUI crash update

Thumbnail for the video titled "DUI crash update"

Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves"

Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection"

Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop"

Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss