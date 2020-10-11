Woman goes into labor, finishes bar exam from hospital bed

National

by: WFLA/WMAQ

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/WMAQ) – A future attorney went in to labor and gave birth this week… all while continuing her bar exam.

Loyola University’s Brianna Hill was scheduled to take her bar exam in July, but coronavirus pushed it back to October.

On Monday, a very-pregnant Hill sat down to take the first part of her exam, but minutes later, she realized she was going into labor.

Hill said she got herself together, called her husband and kept taking her test.

She was able to make it through the first portion of the exam, and several hours later, she gave birth to her son, Cassius Phillip, at the hospital.

Hill finished her exam after giving birth and breast-fed during her breaks.

She said she doesn’t know if she passed the bar exam and will find out in early December.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss