TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple attending a Dallas Cowboys game ended up needing an extra ticket after the mom-to-be went into labor during Sunday’s game.

Haley and Tyler Waterman were enjoying a Sunday football game against the New England Patriots, enjoying their seemingly last three weeks just as a couple.

Their daughter had a different idea.

Baby Delaney decided to join them three weeks early when Haley’s water broke during the second quarter.

Paramedics rushed Haley to a nearby hospital where Delaney was born the following morning on Oct. 2 at 4:11 a.m. and weighed 7lbs, 11oz.

“Tyler Waterman and I are over the moon with our newest best friend,” Haley said in her Facebook post.

The couple said the baby is perfect and healthy. And maybe one day she’ll be able to join them again at a Cowboys game.