Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Woman gives birth in car right before getting into crash

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – A Georgia woman has quite the birth story to tell one day and she’s got police body cam to prove it.

The woman was in labor headed to the hospital with her mother driving when the SUV crashed. Police say the SUV crashed into a power pole and a fence before eventually coming to a stop.

If that wasn’t scary enough, police say the newborn was no where to be found.

Eventually, an officer was able to carefully pull the baby out from under the back seat with its umbilical cord still attached.

The infant was taken to the hospital. Both mom and baby are expected to be okay.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online"

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Evening Weather Update"

Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year"

St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis"

Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'"

Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop"

Mo Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mo Wells"

DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Florida cancels K-12 testing amid coronavirus outbreak, schools staying closed through April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida cancels K-12 testing amid coronavirus outbreak, schools staying closed through April 15"

Gov. DeSantis on why he made the decision to continue with distance learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis on why he made the decision to continue with distance learning"

HCPS Superintendent Addison Davis on e-learning being extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCPS Superintendent Addison Davis on e-learning being extended"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss