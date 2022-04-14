TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Mexican woman died Monday while attempting to climb over the U.S. border wall, according to Arizona authorities.

Deputies with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s leg became entangled when she attempted to maneuver down on the U.S. side “via a harness similar to rappelling.” Deputies said she was trapped upside down for a “significant amount of time.”

The 32-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” Sheriff Dannels said. ” We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, it is the facts that should direct our progress and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security.”

The Mexican Consulate was notified of the incident and contact was made with Mexican authorities who provided additional details to the Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause of death and the investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.