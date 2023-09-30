HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fighting to keep her home from property developers has reached a milestone in her battle.

Josephine Wright’s GoFundMe has surpassed its $350,000 fundraising goal to help cover the costs of her attorneys.

Behind Wright’s home on Jonesville Road, Bailey Point Investment LLC is developing a 147-unit neighborhood. She says the group is trying to force her to sell her land — which has been in her family since just after the Civil War – through a “frivolous lawsuit.”

The lawsuit, filed in February, claims that portions of her home are on their property.

Wright has been fighting back, garnering the support of several celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Tyler Perry and Meek Mill.

Most recently, she received another donation from pro basketball player Kyrie Irving, who gave $24,240 to the campaign. Three months ago, he donated $40,000.

The GoFundMe has now raised over $360,000.

The next step, according to the Island Packet, is Wright and Bailey Point must enter mediation or arbitration to resolve the lawsuit filed by the company.