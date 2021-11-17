Woman escapes with only minor injuries after semi crumples car

(Photo: Washington State Patrol)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman managed to suffer only minor injuries after a semi-truck crushed her car on an interstate in Washington Tuesday morning, the Seattle Times reported.

The Washington State Patrol said the woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, which was sandwiched between two semi-trucks traveling on Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon.

The semi-truck behind the passenger car was trailing it too closely, and when the vehicles had to slow down, the driver did not stop in time and slammed into the back of the woman’s car. The impact sent the Nissan into the other semi-truck, then it folded in half. The other semi-truck came to a rest on top of the car, according to troopers.

Troopers said the 46-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Washington State Patrol trooper Rocky Oliphant said on Twitter. “In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

According to KOMO, the semi-truck driver was cited for “following too closely,” and fined $189.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

