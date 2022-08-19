Warning: This story contains video that may be disturbing to some.

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/WFLA) — Security camera footage showed the moment when a woman who was temporarily detained in the back of an Oklahoma police cruiser escaped from her handcuffs and fired at deputies using their own gun.

According to court documents obtained by Nexstar’s KFOR, authorities were called to a home Friday, Aug. 12 after 36-year-old Rachel Clay was “crawling around on her hands and knees in the yard and barking” at a homeowner.

Racheal Clay, courtesy: Grady County Detention Center

When deputies arrived, they found Clay screaming, “answer the phone, you let her die, I’m not human, you killed her.” Deputies said clay also talked about a child needing a blood transfusion. Deputies were told Clay was supposed to be taking medication for a mental illness but ran out of medicine at the time.

For her own protection, deputies cuffed Clay and put her in the back of a patrol car. While inside, security footage showed Clay taking off her seatbelt, slipping out of her handcuffs, reaching through the Plexiglas partition window, and grabbing a deputy’s loaded rifle.

Moments later, deputies said Clay aimed and fired one shot at a bystander and the two deputies talking nearby. Then, Clay “puts her head down and fires 9 more rounds,” deputies said.

WARNING: Contents in this video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Sheriff’s office said the bystander and a deputy were grazed by bullet fragments. They are expected to be okay.

Clay ultimately surrendered nearly three and a half hours later. She faces three counts of shooting with intent to kill. Her bond was set at $1 million.