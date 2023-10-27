(KRON) — Last year in November, a woman and her husband booked a room at The Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, expecting a relaxing four-night stay at the luxurious five-star hotel. What was supposed to be a fun stay to celebrate the wife’s birthday turned out to be a horrific experience.

The woman, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, drank “semen-contaminated” water served by a Ritz-Carlton staffer, according to a lawsuit Doe filed this month to the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. She says she was sexually assaulted and exploited due to the hotel’s own negligence from this incident.

The lawsuit claims one of the hotel’s employees “ejaculated his semen” into a Ritz-Carlton-labeled water bottle and delivered it to the married couple’s room. Doe drank the water bottle and realized she may have ingested semen, prompting her and her husband to contact hotel management and local police.

Ritz-Carlton sent the bottle allegedly containing the bodily fluid to a laboratory for testing. Results confirmed the water bottled contained semen, the lawsuit said. However, the hotel refused to provide a copy of the lab test results to Doe and her husband, so they could share them with their medical providers.

Doe feared she may test positive for “some kind of sexually transmitted virus” after ingesting the defiled water bottle, the lawsuit continues. Her husband “has been frustrated by thoughts of his inability to protect his wife, particularly from sexual assault, and the incident has negatively impacted their intimacy and the emotional depth of their relationship.”

In an attempt to compensate for the guests’ troubles, the hotel offered Marriott rewards points.

The couple was not satisfied with the compensation offered to them, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiff said it could “only be used for another anxiety-inducing stay at a Ritz-Carlton property.”

In addition, Ritz-Carlton did not apprehend the assailant, the hotel employee, responsible for the incident. The lawsuit claims the hotel was “plainly negligent” in its inspection of hotel-branded food and beverages served to guests.

The married couple were visiting Half Moon Bay from Washington state. They were visiting their daughter who attended a nearby university. According to the lawsuit, the couple has been loyal customers of the company. They have spent at least 600 nights at Marriott-branded hotels, which include Ritz-Carlton properties.

The full 30-page lawsuit can be viewed below.

The Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay is located at 1 Miramontes Point Road.

WFLA’s sister station KRON4 in San Francisco reached out to The Ritz-Carlton and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for further comment. They are waiting to hear back.