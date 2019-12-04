Woman dies after cigarette ignites oxygen tank, causing explosion in North Carolina home

National

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ZEBULON, N.C. — A woman died Tuesday when her oxygen tank exploded inside her North Carolina home, WRAL reports.

Firefighters responded before 8 a.m. to the home on Crowned Court in Nash County.

The 61-year-old woman, identified by WNCN as Belinda Coble, was using the oxygen tank while she smoked a cigarette, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The sound of the explosion and smoke alarm woke her husband, who was sleeping in a different room. The husband reportedly extinguished the fire and called 911.

Authorities found Coble dead inside the home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss