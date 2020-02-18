Woman claims rehab center rejected insurance, left elderly father outside in rain for hours

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC/CNN) – A woman in North Carolina says a rehabilitation center left her elderly father, who has trouble walking and talking, out in the rain for hours.

Willie Williams, 78, had been at Charlotte Health and Rehabilitation Center for a month, but on Thursday, his daughter Maxine Rozzelle got a call saying there was an issue with his insurance, and he had to leave.

“She had told me that there would be someone to pick him up in 25 minutes,” Rozzelle said. “I say, ‘I cannot get there in 25 minutes’, so I said ‘you have to give me more time than that’. So she was like, ‘I’ll see what I can do.’”

Rozzelle says the facility then got a transportation service to bring him home. When she arrived to his house hours later, she found her father outside in the rain with no way to get inside.

“He was upset. He was screaming,” Rozzelle said.

Rozzelle says her father did not have shoes or socks on. Luckily, a neighbor came over to give him a jacket and a blanket.

Rozzelle tried to call the facility and the transportation service, but has not gotten a response. The rehab facility said the following in a statement in part:

When an insurance company denies further nursing facility benefits and transportation home needs to be arranged, we contact the transportation company authorized by the insurer and arrange a safe transport. We ensure that patients are safe, stable and all needs provided for when they leave our facility.”

 –Charlotte Health and Rehabilitation Center

Rozzelle says her father was neither stable nor safe. The transportation company that moved Williams did not respond to request for comment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning"

Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development"

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County"

It Runs In The Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "It Runs In The Family"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes"

Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district"

Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father"

Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica"

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss