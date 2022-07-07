TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dramatic video shows the rescue of several children and a woman from a fire in Madison, Indiana in the early hours of July 3.

The body cam video provided by provided by TMX shows officers responding to a structure fire around 1 a.m., according to a statement from the City of Madison Police Department.

Multiple people were trapped in an upstairs apartment as the first floor and staircase were on fire, according to police.

Police said two of their officers are experienced firefighters and began to fight the blaze until more firefighters could arrive on scene.

According to TMX, police said a child in the home began breaking out the windows.

The video provided shows several officers below a second floor window, waiting to catch people.

Children can be seen leaping from the window while the officers encourage them to hurry and jump.

A woman leapt from another second floor window and is caught by officers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to TMX.