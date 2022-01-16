Woman, child rescued from car stuck in Pennsylvania river

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An ongoing investigation looks into an early Sunday morning rescue from the Susquehanna River near the Dock Street Dam area.

Around 3:30 a.m., two city workers saw a car floating in the river. At this time, they called the police, according to Fran Chardo, district attorney of Dauphin County.

Police officers reported to the scene and, upon arrival, found a vehicle in the river. Harrisburg police said Miquel Maldanodo Jr., a woman, and a 2-year-old were all inside the vehicle.

According to Chardo, Maldanodo Jr. began to scream, “Shoot me. Shoot me,” to the police officers with a four to six-inch knife in his hand. Police attempted to deescalate the situation verbally. The three individuals were all on top of the vehicle at the time.

Maldanodo Jr. then turned the knife, threatening the woman. It was at this time the police shot four rounds at the man. According to Chardo, the police are unsure if he was hit, but he slid from the car into the river.

As of 10:38 a.m. Sunday, the police continue to search for Maldanodo Jr.

The woman and child were rescued from the vehicle by the Harrisburg Bureau Fire Department and taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Both are expected to be okay.

The circumstances of how the car ended up in the river are both unknown as of Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. However, Chardo has confirmed that it was not a police chase that led to the incident.