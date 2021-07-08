Woman charged with capital murder in Texas 5-year-old’s death

HOUSTON (AP/NBC) — Prosecutors have charged a woman with capital murder in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in the death of Samuel Olson.

Samuel’s cause of death was ruled a homicide, but prosecutors had waited to charge Balboa with capital murder following an investigation into how he was killed.

Court documents allege Balboa hit the boy “with a blunt object,” but did not provide additional details.

Samuel’s body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in a plastic tote in the motel.

Prosecutors have said balboa was on her way to Louisiana. Police believe Samuel died weeks before he was reported missing on May 27.

Robert Scott, Balboa’s attorney did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment. Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel’s father.