Woman bites bailiff after court appearance

YOUNGSTOWN, OH. (CNN) – An Ohio woman did not take the news about her going to jail very well on Friday.

Kayla Raymond began fighting a bailiff when a judge revoked her bond in court.

An officer tried to help calm her down but Raymond is seen on camera fighting with him too.

A police report says Raymond bit the bailiff’s hand and she’s also accused of biting the officer.

She’s now charged with assault and resisting arrest.

