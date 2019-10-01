Woman bites bailiff after court appearance

YOUNGSTOWN, OH. (CNN) – An Ohio woman did not take the news about her going to jail very well on Friday.
Kayla Raymond began fighting a bailiff when a judge revoked her bond in court.
An officer tried to help calm her down but Raymond is seen on camera fighting with him too.
A police report says Raymond bit the bailiff’s hand and she’s also accused of biting the officer.
She’s now charged with assault and resisting arrest.
