Melinda Melina is accused of attacking officers on Long Island on July 4, 2022. (NCPD)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– A woman on crutches violently attacked officers after her son was stopped for a traffic violation on Long Island Monday, authorities said.

Police pulled the 20-year-old driver over for an expired inspection sticker and a suspended license near 3939 Hempstead Turnpike at around 1:45 p.m., officials said. During the stop, the mom, Melinda Medina, arrived at the scene and allegedly struck one of the cops with her crutch and spit on the officer.

Medina, 47, was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, where she punched an officer and damaged the cop’s body camera, police said. The officers were injured in both encounters.

Medina is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration, and harassment, police said.

The defendant’s son was given a summons and released at the scene.