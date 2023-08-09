JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan woman was arrested Wednesday after shooting her dog and leaving her to die.

The suspect allegedly went to a shelter and did a full written and verbal confession, according to Jackson County Animal Control.

The dog, named Athena, was found shot at about 10:30 a.m. on July 17 in a rural area.

“Why would someone do this to a dog,” animal control officer Chad Sanford said. “Athena, she’s a special dog. She’s very gentle, warm-hearted, kind.”

The animal shelter also recovered another dog, a female rottweiler named Zoey, from the same owner.

“Anytime a dog gets shot and left for dead, that’s just cruel, and we take it very seriously, and it’s so nice to be able to have a voice for those who can’t speak,” animal control officer Shawn Lutz said.

The two dogs will be adopted by the same foster family once the trial ends. Athena is expected to make a full recovery and live a long and healthy life.

After spending a night in jail, the owner is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday. She could face up to seven years in jail.