FLINT, Mich. (WFLA) — Police in Michigan arrested a woman after a fetus was found on a sidewalk Tuesday night.

The Flint Police Department said at around 11 p.m., a civilian called 911 about a male fetus found on the sidewalk along South Dort Highway.

According to police, the fetus was already dead by the time first responders arrived. A medical examiner determined that the unborn child was about 20-23 weeks into its development prior to his death.

Investigators said they identified a 26-year-old woman was pregnant with fetus Wednesday and had her taken to a hospital for treatment.

After she was treated, the woman was arrested and booked into the Genesee County Jail with charges pending as of Thursday afternoon.

The woman’s identity was not released.