Woman and 8-year-old girl die of carbon monoxide poisoning, 14 taken to hospital

HOUSTON (WFLA) – A woman and an 8-year-old girl are dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in a garage to help generate heat, Houston police said Tuesday morning.

According to Houston police and KPRC, officers and the Houston Fire Department were called to do a welfare check at a condominium in the 8300 block of La Roche in southwest Houston. When officials arrived, they found two adults and two children affected by carbon monoxide poisoning. The woman and one of the children, an 8-year-old girl, did not survive.

An adult male and a 7-year-old boy were transported to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Initial indications are that (a) car was running in the attached garage to create heat as the power is out,” police wrote in a tweet. “Cars, grills and generators should not be used in or near a building.”

“You know it’s a very difficult time a lot of people are without power I know it’s cold, but you have to be careful about using generators or cars inside of garages…carbon monoxide its odorless and it can kill people,” said Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department 14 people, including at least 7 children have been transported by for carbon monoxide poisoning in the last 24 hours.

The state is experiencing an “unprecedented shortfall of electric generation” and over 3 million Texans are without power as of Monday afternoon, with officials warning the outages could persist into Tuesday.

Each year, more than 400 Americans die from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 20,000 people are sent to the emergency room, and more than 4,000 are hospitalized, the CDC says.