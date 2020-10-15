Woman accused of leaving burned 8-month-old in dumpster after assaulting child’s mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old Connecticut woman has been arrested after an 8-month-old girl was found abandoned alive in a dumpster outside of an apartment building on Monday afternoon.

According to New Haven police, the baby was transported to Yale New Haven Children’s hospital. According to our affiliate station’s crew on the scene, the child suffered from severe burns on both hands but is in stable condition.

Police also recovered a pink infant car seat from the dumpster.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the Presidential Gardens apartment complex after a maintenance worker found a baby inside of a dumpster.

“Both her little hands, they were pink and puffy and gooey,” maintenance worker Rick Chardon said. “It was horrible to see that on a baby.”

Police said the child’s mother has been found and was interviewed by police.

Andiana Velez was arrested in the case and for assaulting the child’s 21-year-old mother earlier in the day by reportedly stabbing her with a kitchen knife at a gas station before dumping the burned infant in the trash.

She was charged with risk of injury to a child, assault second-degree and reckless endangerment first-degree.

Police believe she was the child’s babysitter.

Police said detectives have determined the woman put the baby in the dumpster, but they have not yet determined who is responsible for the child’s injuries.

Police and the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) are continuing to investigate the cause of the child’s injuries.

During a court arraignment Tuesday morning, the judge raised Velez’s bond to $500,000.

https://twitter.com/SabinaKuriakose/status/1316039567078821890

Neighbors and community leaders told News 8 they are shocked and horrified by the discovery.

A woman who did not want to appear on camera said, “Total disbelief that someone could put a baby in a dumpster with burnt hands and just leave them. I’m glad the person that found him or her was there and did the right thing. I’m just so devastated right now.”

“People don’t have to do anything like this. There’s better places to leave a baby than in a dumpster, you know? If people need help then all they have to do is reach out. We are here and I’m just shook,” Raymond Jackson said. “What if I would’ve found that baby? I wouldn’t know what to think. That’s the lowest you can ever go.”

