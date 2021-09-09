Woman accused of killing newborn found dead in trash can after claiming she had miscarried

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York mother has been charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby.

Andee Wright, 30, of Tonawanda, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Wright was alone when she gave birth at 38 weeks in her Eggert Road home in Oct. 2020.

Wright is accused of hitting the baby at least twice, fracturing his skull and causing his death.

She was found in medical distress later that morning by her boyfriend, who called 911. According to the DA’s Office, the infant was found dead in a garbage can in the basement of the home.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office found that the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head.

If she’s convicted of all the charges, Wright faces 25 years to life in prison. A return court date hasn’t yet been set.

Bail has been set at $75,000.