Woman, 95, killed after car slams into ambulance rushing her to hospital; 8 others injured

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — A patient being transported via ambulance is dead and nine people were injured after a collision involving an EMS vehicle in Brooklyn Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities got a call for trauma and multiple injuries at around 3:01 p.m. on Avenue N and Schenectady Avenue in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn, FDNY officials said.

According to police, the EMS vehicle was transporting a 95-year-old woman with a heart condition, heading westbound on Avenue N toward the intersection when it collided with a 2002 Nissan Maxima heading south on Schenectady Avenue toward the same intersection.

The woman, whose identity had not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

An investigation determined that the ambulance, which was driving through a red traffic light with its lights and sirens on, struck the Nissan’s front bumper on the passenger side, causing the ambulance to rotate clockwise and then roll over onto the driver’s side, officials said.

As the ambulance was sliding to a stop on its side, it struck a third vehicle, a Toyota Camry heading east on Avenue N and was stopped at the intersection waiting for the light to turn, according to authorities.

According to officials, the ambulance driver and six ambulance workers, as well as the Nissan’s driver and passenger, were hospitalized and treated for minor injuries, totaling nine hurt.

The driver and a passenger of the Toyota refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Police said it was unknown at this time if there is any criminality involved. An accident investigation remained ongoing early Monday.

Editor’s note: New information from police early Monday clarified and updated some of the original details reported Sunday on the collision.