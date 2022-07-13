NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — A woman and a 7-year-old boy died in a boating accident on the Hudson River in New York City on Tuesday.

The New York Police Department named Lindelia Vasquez, 47, and Julian Vasquez as the victims. Police said the two were not mother and son, but their familial relationship was not immediately clear.

According to NBC New York, a group of family and friends from Colombia, 12 people in total, were on the private charter that capsized off Midtown Manhattan at around 3 p.m. Two nearby ferries responded to the incident and rescued 9 people. Crews from the NYPD, New York Fire Department and Coast Guard pulled the remaining people from the water.

Police said three people, including the captain of the vessel, were seriously injured in the accident.

Video of the incident shows the hull of the boat bobbing up and down in the choppy water as people cling to it, awaiting rescue. The two that died were reportedly trapped beneath the hull.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to inspector Anthony Russo, commanding officer of the New York Police Department’s Harbor Unit. Investigators will look into everything from water conditions, nearby boats and whether the occupants of the boat were wearing lifejackets or not.