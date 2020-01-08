Breaking News
Trump to address nation at 11 a.m. amid showdown with Iran

Woman, 3 children die when home catches fire

National

by: , CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman and three children died Tuesday morning when their residence caught fire in southeastern Kentucky, police said.

Firefighters and police officers responding to the blaze in Bell County found the four dead inside the mobile home, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Police said the children lived in the home with their grandmother, who had custody of them.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but police said no foul play is suspected.

Police identified the dead as Beulah Mullins, 59; Sierra Posey, 12; Canthia Posey, 11; and Shawn Posey, 8.

Officials continue to investigate the blaze, police said.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss