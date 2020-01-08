Woman, 3 children die when home catches fire

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman and three children died Tuesday morning when their residence caught fire in southeastern Kentucky, police said.

Firefighters and police officers responding to the blaze in Bell County found the four dead inside the mobile home, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Police said the children lived in the home with their grandmother, who had custody of them.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but police said no foul play is suspected.

Police identified the dead as Beulah Mullins, 59; Sierra Posey, 12; Canthia Posey, 11; and Shawn Posey, 8.

Officials continue to investigate the blaze, police said.

LATEST STORIES:



