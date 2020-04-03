Wisconsin restaurant takes prices off menu letting customers pay what they can during COVID-19 crisis

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

BARNEVIELD, Wis. (CNN) – These are trying times for just about everyone. For those infected with coronavirus, their families and those at risk.

It’s also hard because many businesses are being shuttered and many employees are out of work. But these trying times are bringing out the best in some people. Those looking to help wherever they can.

For example, take Cook’s Cafe in Wisconsin. The owners are throwing profits out the door to help the community.

Like all restaurants that remain open, this small town cafe relies on take-out only. But take a look at their menu, and you’ll see something different.

“It took not normal actions to throw the prices away,” owner Clifford Hooks said. “If somebody can afford, that’s great. If they can’t, well that’s fine too, they still gotta eat.”

In an effort to help out their community, Cliff and Yvonne Hooks threw the prices out on their entire menu so those struggling with unemployment or their businesses closing down can still afford to eat.

“We cannot do this by ourselves, we can only do it with other people’s support,” Yvonne Hooks said.

Now as the cafe pushes its priceless menu, its customers responded by paying through donations.

“They also trust us to know that the money will go to where it’s needed,” Yvonne Hooks said.

After those donations cover the costs to keep the cafe’s doors open, the Hooks turn around and donate the rest of their money to their community, covering anything a family may need from gas to paying for rent. Anything to get through these tough times.

“Taking care of people is a lot more fun than worrying about profit and loss and marketing,” Clifford Hooks said.

“Couple weeks ago I think everybody was hating everybody else,” Yvonne Hooks said. “For no particular reason, let’s just hate everything. And all of a sudden, it’s just a little bit kinder. A little bit more loving. A little bit more caring. And that’s not a bad thing to be.”

The sacrifice has turned Cliff and Yvonne into full-time volunteers as they try to change their business classification from an LLC to a nonprofit. Their top priority is letting anyone in need of a meal know they are there to help.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t understand’ why there’s no national stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t understand’ why there’s no national stay-at-home order"

City of St. Petersburg Announces Fighting Chance Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of St. Petersburg Announces Fighting Chance Fund"

Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting"

Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect"

Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots"

Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

golf courses open during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "golf courses open during stay at home order"

Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March"

Publix workers test positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix workers test positive"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss