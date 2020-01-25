Wisconsin police searching for ‘critically missing’ child

Live Now
MILWAUKEE (FOX6)— The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance locating a “critical missing” child.

11-year-old Kiiyaria Britton-Love was last walking south on 12th Street near Keefe Avenue around 12 a.m. Jan. 25.

She is described as a black girl, 5′ tall, 100 pounds with light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair — pulled into a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a rainbow-colored jacket, black leggings and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

