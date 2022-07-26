(NBC News) — A Wisconsin state senator was involved in a three-vehicle crash that left a mother and her 5-year-old daughter dead, officials said.

The wreck unfolded Friday when Janet Bewley, 70, a Democrat and the Senate minority leader, pulled out from the entrance of Maslowski Beach at Lake Superior to turn east onto U.S. Highway 2, according to the Ashland Police Department.

She hit another vehicle traveling westbound on the highway, driven by Pennsylvania mother Alyssa Ortman, 27, police said in a news release.

Ortman’s vehicle “spun across the highway” and was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by Jodi Munson, 45, of Mason, Wisconsin, police said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.