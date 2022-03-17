GRAFTON, Wis. (WFLA) – A Wisconsin dentist has been convicted of healthcare fraud after he intentionally broke his patients’ teeth and then charged them for a procedure in order to fix the damage he caused, prosecutors said.

According to United States Attorney Richard Frohling, 61-year-old Scott Charmoli, was convicted on five counts of healthcare fraud and two counts of making false statements related to healthcare matters.

Officials said in 2015, Charmoli, who is a licensed dentist, began ‘aggressively’ convincing patients that they needed to get crown procedures.

After falsely convincing patients to get the procedure he reportedly broke his patients’ teeth using a drill and took x-rays of the damage that he would later send to insurance companies as proof that the patient needed to have a crown procedure.

Assuming that the images Charmoli was sending were of pre-operative teeth conditions, the insurance companies paid the claims.

Many of Charmoli’s patients also paid ‘significant’ co-pays for the procedures, according to the news release.

Charmoli performed over 1,000 crowns procedures each in 2015 and 2016. From 2017 to 2019, he performed more than 700 each year.

In total, Charmoli was said to have billed over $4.2 million for unnecessary procedures.

Charmoli is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each healthcare fraud conviction, and five for each false statement conviction