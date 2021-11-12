Wisconsin Army National Guard troops activated to Kenosha

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

(WFLA) — Roughly 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops have been authorized to assist in Kenosha after the defense rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Troops from the Wisconsin National Guard were ordered to stage in a “standby status,” ready to respond if requested by local law enforcement, a press release from the Wisconsin governor’s office said.

“We stand ready to support our communities during times of need,” Wisconsin’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said. “In close coordination with the governor, we have assembled approximately 500 Soldiers to help keep the Kenosha community safe, should a request from our local partners come in.”

The release says troops called to active duty can only “provide support” to local law enforcement and provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department.

“We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe,” Wisconsin Goveror Tony Evers said.