TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-year-old boy in Wisconsin has been discharged after spending most of his life in the hospital due to a rare congenital disease.

According to TMX, Kingston Vang-Wraggs was born with a chronic kidney disease. Kingston took a turn for the worse in Sept. 2020.

The boy spent 640 days at the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, where doctors found he had congenital nephrotic syndrome.

Kingston received a transplant in June, after having to undergo dialysis and battle flesh-eating bacterial infections in the area of his feeding tube while he grew enough to receive the transplant.

TMX provided video and photos showing Kingston and his father, Tommy Wraggs, on the day he was discharged from the hospital.

Staff can be seen on video and in the pictures holding signs, blowing bubbles and cheering for Kingston.

“For some reason, I’ve always had faith in this child,” Wraggs said. “And every turn, he came out winning.”

Wraggs said it was “unreal” to be taking his son home and is grateful to the staff who take care of them both.