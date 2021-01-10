Winning numbers of the $470 million Powerball jackpot announced

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The winning lottery numbers just keep coming in, but will either of the two ginormous jackpots, which combined total more than $1 billion, soon be claimed?
On Saturday, the $470 million Powerball jackpot numbers, with a cash option of $362.7 million, were announced.
The winning numbers are: 14 26 38 45 46 and 13. Power Play 2.
Yesterday, the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were announced, and while some came close, no one had all six numbers. The next drawing for the $600 million pot is Tuesday.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Pres. Trump orders US flags lowered to honor Capitol police officers
- FBI looking to return personal items left at Las Vegas mass shooting site
- Hospital housekeepers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic
- Got a new gadget over the holidays? Here’s how to trade in your old electronics for cash or properly recycle them
- Post-COVID heart concerns in young athletes: When is more testing and rest needed?