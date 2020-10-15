Winn-Dixie associates receive Thanksgiving day off for dedication shown in pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The President & CEO of Southeastern Grocers wrote a heartfelt letter to his employees thanking them for their dedication, adding stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day as a token of appreciation.

Anthony Hucker wrote the following letter:

As a people-first organization, we are dedicated to being there for our associates, customers and communities when they need us most.

It has been my honor to serve as your President and CEO through this unprecedented time, and I have been profoundly inspired as I witness firsthand the teamwork and dedication demonstrated by each of you on the front line of this pandemic.

You have worked diligently and with extraordinary kindness to provide our customers with a safe and friendly place to shop in this time of great need and adversity. The care, commitment and camaraderie displayed by all of our store, pharmacy and store support associates have brought us together and helped our company become a certified Great Place to Work®.

We put our associates and customers at the heart of everything we do, and we remain steadfast during this time of uncertainty to lessen the impact it continues to have on our associates, customers, community members and their loved ones. You have worked together to tirelessly serve our customers and, in turn, your loved ones have made sacrifices as you have supported our communities.

With our heartfelt gratitude, we have made the decision to not open our BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 26) to provide you – our dedicated and heroic associates – with a day to rest with your family and make memories around your holiday tables at home.

Thank you for being Reliable, Empathetic, Accountable Leaders (R.E.A.L.) and for going the extra degree to serve our customers. Your continued commitment to making our communities safer and stronger has led to providing shopping experiences our customers can always count on.

Now more than ever, it is important to show kindness and gratitude toward each other. We are truly stronger together.