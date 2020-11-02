Windows, doors, boarded at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, more in anticipation of election unrest

(WFLA/NBC) – Many businesses and buildings in New York City are boarding up in anticipation of potential reactions to Tuesday’s election results.

That include the NBC headquarters at 30 Rock.

Workers were seen boarding up windows, doors and even access to stairways throughout Rockefeller Plaza.

While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday there had been no specific threat regarding potential violence or unrest over the election, he said, “we’re prepared for anything.”

He said it’s “too early” to tell what could happen and that more should be known over the course of Tuesday.

There have been reports of businesses and locations boarding up in other cities around the nation, though 8 On Your Side has not received any reports of this happening in the Tampa Bay area.